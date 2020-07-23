Coronavirus News: COVID-19 cluster linked to house party in Middletown

Authorities say the cluster of approximately 20 COVID-19 cases are connected through a party on West Front Street in Middletown on July 11.
"If you think your child may have attended such a party or participates in sports or any other group activity that may have included anyone potentially exposed, please ask them to self-quarantine for 14 days to monitor for signs and symptoms," the Middletown health department said in a statement. "If they become ill, they should self-isolate and contact your family physician. We encourage you to have your child tested for COVID-19."
All of the new cases are teens between the ages of 15 and 19, and Middletown health officials say they are running into resistance while trying to track the cases.
"The department is conducting contact tracing in an attempt to better track and narrow down the extent of the cluster we are seeing," the statement read. "Unfortunately, responsiveness has been less than satisfactory, with many refusing to answer our questions. It is imperative that everyone cooperate in this potentially serious matter as we continue to fight this virus."
Anyone with questions or concerns is urged to contact the health department at 732-615-2000 x2165 or email questions to covid19@middletownnj.org. You can also visit covid19.nj.gov for additional information and resources.
