Reopen News: Hundreds gather, crowd Queens streets without masks

The incident happened on 28th Avenue and Steinway Street in Astoria.
Hundreds gathered in the streets not socially distant and without masks.
Police were called to the scene to maintain crowd control.
No arrests were made, and no summons were handed out.
Councilman Costa Constantinides, who is a member of District 22 representing Astoria, was furious about the incident.
"There's businesses who frankly I think need to be shut down," said Councilman Costa Constantinides, who is a member of District 22 representing Astoria. "I already spoke to the governor in the mayor's office today, and said that they've already used up their strikes."
Large social gatherings defying social distancing guidelines aren't new to the tri-state area as several incidents happened in June.
Hundreds of people assembled in close proximity in Manhattan's East Village not wearing face coverings. It even drew a social-media rebuke from Governor Andrew Cuomo.
In New Jersey, a popular bar in Jersey City was busted twice for massive crowds not following social distancing guidelines or wearing masks.
Another incident at a Jersey Shore bar in Belmar showed videos of large crowds, tightly-packed, without masks and no social distancing.
Also, a photo of a packed outdoor beer garden circulated on social media and got the attention of elected officials in Morristown.
WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address