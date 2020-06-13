reopen nyc

Reopen News: Partygoers ignore social distancing guidelines in East Village

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Hundreds of people assembled in close proximity in Manhattan Friday night, disregarding social distancing guidelines and wearing face coverings.

The gathering happened along a stretch of St. Mark's Place between Avenue A and First Avenue in the East Village.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reacted to the incident via Twitter.


New York City bars and restaurants are set to reopen outdoor dining in Phase 2, which is likely several weeks away.

