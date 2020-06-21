Reopening New Jersey: Beer garden shut down after photo of packed crowds circulates

Morristown officials decided to take a hard line against businesses that haven't followed social distancing rules.
In response, the town took to its Facebook page to say they won't tolerate anyone found to be in violation of the rules, and that they've shut down the beer garden.
Morristown is also reminding all businesses that staff are mandated to wear masks.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address