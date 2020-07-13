coronavirus connecticut

Coronavirus CT News: Danbury residents on alert after 'serious' virus outbreak

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
DANBURY, Connecticut -- Residents of Danbury are being urged to take precautions after what officials have described as a "serious outbreak" of the new coronavirus.

State health officials issued a COVID-19 alert Friday night that recommends that residents stay home, avoid unnecessary outings, limit indoor gatherings and avoid attending church services.

It also urged people to cooperate with contact tracers and get tested immediately if they feel they've been exposed, and self-quarantine for 14 days if they test positive.

"This is a serious outbreak in Danbury and we really need an all hands on deck approach," Acting DPH Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford said in a statement.

RELATED: NY, NJ, CT add Alaska, Delaware to mandatory quarantine list

The alert came days after a spike in cases led the city to cancel youth sports leagues.

The state reported the city of roughly 85,000 has had more than 178 confirmed cases from Aug. 2-20, compared to 40 new cases in the previous two-week period.

Mayor Mark Boughton told the News-Times that 44 new cases were reported on Friday alone. Acting city health director Kara Prunty told the newspaper the seven-day average of new cases went from 2.3 in the week of July 19 to 8.4 last week.

City officials have blamed the recent uptick on neighborhood gatherings such as barbecues; travel and youth sports.

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessconnecticutreopen connecticutcoronavirus connecticutmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CONNECTICUT
COVID Updates: Cases rising in 25 states; Trump lashes out at FDA
COVID Updates: US death toll could reach 200K, NY records new lows
'Take the damn call': NJ governor talks contact tracing woes
COVID Updates: Murphy announces new aid for NJ counties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 killed in NYC weekend shootings, including young mother of 3
COVID Updates: Cases rising in 25 states; Trump lashes out at FDA
Newark Police detective dies of COVID
1 dead in jet ski accident in Harlem River
Hurricane warnings as Laura and Marco track toward Louisiana, the Gulf coast
Queens woman celebrates 100th birthday at the beach
Jeweler loses 40-year-old engagement ring during inspection
Show More
Kobe Bryant, daughter mural unveiled at Long Island mall
Mets' traveling party tests negative for coronavirus
House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays
Trump ordered to give Stormy Daniels more money
LIRR passenger threatens conductor with knife
More TOP STORIES News