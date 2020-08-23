coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: New Jersey students test positive after attending beach party in Sea Isle City

COVID-19 News and Information
NEW JERSEY -- A beach party may be the cause of a COVID-19 outbreak among a number of high school students in New Jersey.

Health officials are investigating after a group of students from Kingsway Regional High School in Woolwich Township attended a beach party in Sea Isle City on August 13.

In a letter sent home to parents this week, the school district's superintendent says it's believed that the students contracted the virus while at the beach party.

The superintendent says multiple students from the school have test positive.

RELATED: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy urges public to cooperate with contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says 83 additional COVID-19 contact tracers have been put to work this week. But Murphy says more than half of the people they call, refuse to cooperate.



The district is asking any student who may have attended the party to self-isolate for 14 days.
Parents are also asked to call the school to let them know if their child attended the party.

While school has not resumed yet, the district says students are currently taking part in multiple activities, camps, and athletic practices, risking transmitting the virus to others.

Kingsway is reopening schools on September 8 with a hybrid learning plan of in-person and virtual instruction.

RELATED: Connecticut residents on alert after 'serious' virus outbreak

RELATED: Cluster of COVID-19 cases may be linked to NJ party: Officials


Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes




RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswoolwich townshipnew jerseygloucester countyhigh schoolcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NJ gov. urges public to cooperate with contact tracers
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: Cases rising in 25 states; Trump lashes out at FDA
Newark Police detective dies of COVID
COVID Updates: US death toll could reach 200K, NY records new lows
Diner owner opens indoors, says doing it for family to survive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID News: 'Serious' virus outbreak has CT residents on alert
5 killed in NYC weekend shootings, including young mother of 3
Trump's sister criticizes president in newly released secret recordings
NYC couple gets married on Black Lives Matter mural
NJ state employee shot dead by stray bullet in front of home
COVID Updates: Cases rising in 25 states; Trump lashes out at FDA
Queens woman celebrates 100th birthday at the beach
Show More
Newark Police detective dies of COVID
1 dead in jet ski accident in Harlem River
Hurricane warnings as Laura and Marco track toward Louisiana, the Gulf coast
Jeweler loses 40-year-old engagement ring during inspection
Kobe Bryant, daughter mural unveiled at Long Island mall
More TOP STORIES News