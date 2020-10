Coronavirus News: Gov. Cuomo ends quarantine list, switches to testing plan for visitors

EMBED >More News Videos Sir Sean Connery, best known as the first actor to take on the iconic role of the fictional intelligence agent James Bond, has died. He was 90 years old.

EMBED >More News Videos What in the world!? Imagine seeing this 9-foot creature with five legs on your evening drive home.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York is moving away from the Tri-State Travel Advisory and will now require people coming to the state to test negative.The newly unveiled quarantine policy will do away with the current Tri-State Travel Advisory list , and now mandates that anyone visiting the state must test negative or quarantine for 14 days with the exception of residents from New Jersey and Connecticut."If you are coming into New York within three days you must have tested negative. Once you arrive in New York, you must quarantine for three days and can take a test on the fourth day," Cuomo said.Travelers must also have proof that they tested negative upon arrival, and must quarantine for three days.Cuomo says that if on the fourth day you test negative, you're released from quarantine. However, if a person tests positive, they must remain quarantined.The announcement comes on the heels of 2,049 positive COVID cases in the state based on 136,962 reported tests.Based on Friday's results, the governor says the state positivity rate is 1.49% -- but is a lower 1.3% when excluding microcluster zones.In addition, eight deaths and 1,121 hospitalizations were reported.