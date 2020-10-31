celebrity deaths

Sir Sean Connery, iconic James Bond actor, dies at 90

LONDON -- Sir Sean Connery, best known as the first actor to take on the iconic role of the fictional intelligence agent James Bond, has died. He was 90 years old.

Handpicked by Bond creator Ian Fleming, Connery embodied the role for millions as the suave drinker, womanizer and disposer of evil.



He starred in seven films as Agent 007: "Dr. No" (1962) "From Russia with Love" (1963), "Goldfinger" (1964), "Thunderball" (1965), and "You Only Live Twice" (1967) -- then appeared again in "Diamonds Are Forever" (1971) and "Never Say Never Again" (1983).

Thirty years into his film career, Connery won his first Oscar in 1988 for his portrayal of the steely Irish cop in "The Untouchables." "Patience is truly a virtue," he told the audience during a standing ovation.

At the turn of the new millennium, the actor was named "Sexiest Man of the Century by New Woman magazine and the Web site Women.com.

