Man rescued while saving service dog from water off Oyster Bay

OYSTER BAY, Long Island (WABC) -- A man who went into the water on Long Island to rescue his service dog ended up needing to be rescued himself.

It happened on Sunday night in Oyster Bay.

The 34-year-old man was walking his dog when it entered the water to swim around 8:23 p.m.

The dog suddenly began to struggle while swimming and got stuck under a dock.

The man called his girlfriend who used the service dog's GPS collar to find them and she called the police.

He jumped in after the dog and was able to get his service animal out of the water by the time police arrived, but couldn't get himself out.

The officer at the scene used a life preserver to help the man who had tired in the water.

The Oyster Bay Fire Department then used a rescue line to pull him from the water.

Fortunately, the man and his dog were not injured.

ALSO READ | Flight attendants arrested for allegedly smuggling money through JFK Airport

Four flight attendents were arrested after being accused of smuggling drug money from the Dominican Republic.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.