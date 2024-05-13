  • Watch Now
Multiple Bloomfield police cars crash during pursuit of BMW in Newark

WABC logo
Monday, May 13, 2024 9:10AM
Police vehicles involved in crash while trying to pull over car in Newark
Lindsay Tuchman has details.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several Bloomfield police vehicles crashed early Monday morning while trying to pull over a BMW.

Officials say the crash happened near Grove Street and South Orange Avenue in Newark just before 2 a.m.

The responding officers were attempting to pull over a black 2021 BMW X5 when they collided in the intersection.

Authorities say one police SUV crashed into a business and another vehicle crashed into a tree.

All of the officers in the crash were taken to University Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials say another SUV was also struck in the intersection. That driver sustained minor injuries.

The BMW fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

