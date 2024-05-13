Multiple Bloomfield police cars crash during pursuit of BMW in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several Bloomfield police vehicles crashed early Monday morning while trying to pull over a BMW.

Officials say the crash happened near Grove Street and South Orange Avenue in Newark just before 2 a.m.

The responding officers were attempting to pull over a black 2021 BMW X5 when they collided in the intersection.

Authorities say one police SUV crashed into a business and another vehicle crashed into a tree.

All of the officers in the crash were taken to University Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials say another SUV was also struck in the intersection. That driver sustained minor injuries.

The BMW fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.