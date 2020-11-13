Coronavirus News: Jury service temporarily halted in New York state

"In light of advice from our epidemiologist and Governor Cuomo's most recent directives concerning limiting congregation of groups of people in public and private locations, we have made a determination that starting next week, no new prospective trial jurors, both criminal and civil, will be summoned for jury service, for now," Office of Court Administration spokesperson Lucian Chalfen said.
Pending criminal and civil jury trials and bench trials will continue to conclusion. New bench trials and hearings will be conducted virtually.
No new prospective grand jurors will be summoned for grand jury service until further notice. Pending grand juries will continue to a conclusion.
Socially-distanced in-person court conferences will continue.
Decisions about possible adjustment of staffing levels in the trial courts will be addressed in the coming days, officials said.
