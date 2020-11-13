'People should get ready' for NYC schools to close, mayor says as city nears 3% 7-day average

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7898013" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Mayor de Blasio answers questions about possibly having to close NYC schools

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio said parents and students should prepare for all-remote learning as early as Monday the current spike of new coronavirus cases surpasses the predetermined threshold.The city's rolling seven-day positivity average continues to tick upward, and de Blasio said schools will be closed to in-person learning immediately if it reaches 3%.As of Friday, the seven-day average is 2.83% but has seen a steady rise. The daily average was over 3% at 3.09%."People should get ready, this is not something any parent wants to deal with. We should get ready. And parents should have a plan for the rest of the month of November, that's a safe way to think about it. Have an alternative plan for beginning as early as Monday for whatever will help them get through this month if school is not open," de Blasio said.While noting there is an "unbelievably low level of transmission in our schools," the mayor nonetheless said the city is prepared to take immediate action. But he also expressed hope for a smooth transition."We are already in a situation where principals and teachers knew we could teach every child remote at any point, if we had to, literally the next day," he said. "Everyone is being alerted to prepare for something more than a single snow day that could be days or weeks."But he also seemed unwilling to potentially change the 3% threshold."We put out a clear standard," he said. "We are going to stick to that standard...So if we get to a closure point, we are then going to assess what we need to do to come back as quickly as possible."The seven-day average of new cases is 870, and the daily positivity rate is 2.3%.The president of the teachers union, Michael Mulgrew, said he expects the city to honor its promise to shut public schools if the city's positivity rate exceeds 3%."That number was part of a plan that was agreed upon," UFT President Mulgrew said."Once we start seeing the spread in the community start going above 3%, there's a real danger it will be a tipping point and it will start to spread inside of schools," he said.The mayor added that if schools close he wants "the fastest possible turnaround" for schools to reopen.Mulgrew said he will want to see "a negative trend" before schools resume in-person learning."We need a negative trend, a series of days where we are going down. We are hoping that all the testing that is going on right now, every time you pass a City MD you are seeing long lines. We are hoping for the identification of people who have the virus and don't know it, once they isolate we will start to get that positivity rate down again and then we can reopen our schools. We worked too hard to get these schools open. We are the only large school system in the county that is open. And the teachers have gone above and beyond to get it that way. They are doing their work every day. We don't want to go back to a remote setting, but we are going to do it because we don't want what happened here in March and April to happen again. Especially now that we are seeing that light at the end of the tunnel," Mulgrew said. "We can see at the light at the end of the tunnel, we just need a couple more months of all following the rules."In a letter sent to principals Thursday, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza instructed teachers to prepare to go remote again."Out of an abundance of caution, and to keep our school communities safe, I am asking all schools to be prepared for a brief time of fully remote learning, system-wide. And while no decision has been made about a system-wide transition to remote learning, as every great school leader knows, we must be prepared for every scenario," the letter read.Carranza recommended that principals distribute the school's inventory of devices and LTE-enabled iPads to students that need them, and communicate to teachers and students the expectations of full-remote learning and their schedules before the district goes remote only.Parents who work outside the home say they need the schools to stay open for child care reasons, but that isn't the real issue.They say the mayor should be more worried about children's emotional health which they say suffered greatly during last year's shutdown.Karen Vaits said her 3rd-grade daughter showed signs of childhood depression when she couldn't go to school, and even going for five or six days each month this school year has given her something to look forward to."When she went back to school, the amount of additional joy that we saw in her each week...the difference in her happiness -- it's noticeable," Vaits said.De Blasio also addressed the concerns over COVID fatigue among the population."Everyone's having a tough time," he said. We're all trying to figure out how to address a crisis that keeps changing, and the obvious and legitimate fatigue that people are feeling. But that said, we also see the same pattern in this city, and this is different than a lot of other places. You know, you could have seen a lot of places after what we went through in March and April, a lot of places just could have given up. New Yorkers fought back."