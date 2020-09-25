Reopen Connecticut: Phase 3 COVID efforts set to begin October 8, Gov. Lamont says

On Thursday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced the third Phase of the state's reopening efforts, which will allow for 75% indoor capacity at restaurants beginning October 8.
He says the changes will increase capacities for certain businesses, including restaurants, personal services, libraries and performing arts venues, while ensuring proper safety protocols.
According to the plan, restaurants, personal services and libraries can increase capacity indoors from 50% to 75%.
Outdoor event venues can increase from 25% to 50% capacity, with masks and social distancing.
Indoor performing arts venues will be able to open at 50% capacity.
However, under the reopening plan, bars and night clubs will remain closed.
Capacity for gatherings such as graduations, religious ceremonies and recreational events will also expand.
Graduations and religious ceremonies can now operate at 50% capacity, capped at 200 people.
Commerical indoor gatherings can operate at 50% capacity with a limit of 100 people. Private residences can are limited to 25 people.
While both public and private outdoor gatherings are capped at 150 people.
