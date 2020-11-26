Coronavirus Update: New York City food pantry gives away meals for holiday weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8118246" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Good Morning America's" preview of 2020 Thanksgiving travel

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- With Thanksgiving almost here, a food provider in New York is trying to make a difference for families hit hard by the pandemic.After this year, Thanksgiving can't come soon enough."It's gonna be me, my sister, and two other girls," one resident said.And no one will have to cook.The Harlem Food Pantry and Community Kitchen on Wednesday, handed out and prepared food to get folks through the holiday weekend.All of this prepared food comes from the hands of a woman who went through culinary school while she was a single mom. She knows exactly what these people are going through."I can relate to each and every person, family that comes through that door," Harlem Community Kitchen chef Sheri Jefferson said.Jefferson, like everybody here, knows a bit about food insecurity."There were days in my life when my girls were younger that when they ate dinner, I'd say a prayer that most parents don't say, and the prayer would be, I hope they don't eat all of their food," Jefferson said. "I know what it's like to have that insecurity."For many this year, it has gotten worse."Many people lost their jobs, they're in debt right now, and it helps a lot of people ... especially this year, its been a rough year," one resident said.