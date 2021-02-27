Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Allegations of stolen vaccines, immunization of kids in Tennessee

Governor Bill Lee is calling for a federal investigation after vaccines were allegedly stolen by a Shelby County volunteer.
This comes after the announcement that two children were improperly vaccinated in defiance of state guidelines.
The state previously announced that roughly 2,400 doses had been wasted over the past month due to miscommunication and poor record-keeping.
Here are more of today's headlines:
House passes $1.9T pandemic bill on near party-line vote
The House approved a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill in a win for President Joe Biden, even as top Democrats tried assuring agitated progressives that they'd revive their derailed drive to boost the minimum wage.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine recommended for FDA authorization as COVID-19 surge hangs in balance
Even with a third vaccine nearing authorization and a rise in vaccination rates, officials say another devastating Covid-19 spike could be on the horizon depending on what the United States does next.
NY to include vaccination sites for ages 65+
Governor Cuomo on Friday announced the state will partner with local health departments to include vaccination sites for the 65+ population across New York state. These sites will be in partnership with local health departments and, where needed, will provide assistance to New Yorkers with transportation to and from the vaccination facilities and special support for paperwork regarding their vaccination. As New York State's vaccine allocations increase, these 65+ priority facilities and appointments will be enabled from additional supply from the federal government.
NY expands vaccine eligibility to hotel workers
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to hotel workers. Hotels in many parts of the state serve as quarantine areas for COVID positive persons to isolate from their families, and in turn, the staff at these facilities are being exposed to COVID regularly. Given the overall increase to the state's supply and the essential health care service that these hotel workers provide, the governor is granting localities the flexibility to add hotel workers to the 1B vaccine prioritization group.
Murphy: NJ should expect shipment of 70,000 J&J vaccine doses
New Jersey has been told it should expect a shipment of 70,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. Approval for the company's vaccine is expected to be imminent.
NEW: We have been notified that we should expect an initial shipment of roughly 70,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses to be delivered to us next week – if the @US_FDA approves Emergency Use Authorization. This would be a game-changer.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 26, 2021
Indoor dining increases to 35% in NYC
Indoor dining in New York City expanded to 35% capacity Friday. That is a 10% increase since inside seating resumed on February 12. The intention is to ease competitive pressures on restaurants and bars. The new 35% limit puts the city on the same page as restaurants in New Jersey, which, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, had been making the city's restrictions ineffective, since people can cross the Hudson River to dine in the Garden State.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
