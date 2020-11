Coronavirus Updates: President-elect Biden intends to begin working on COVID plan Monday

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President-elect Joe Biden says he intends on getting right to work on combating the coronavirus pandemic.Biden added that his team of scientists and experts will work on a plan that's built on "bedrock science."New York reported 3,587 new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday. It's the highest daily count in the state since May. Also concerning, the state's positivity rate was 2.19%. Hospitalizations also continue to inch up, 1,381 patients were reported in New York's hospitals, up from 1,277 the day before. Cuomo also said there were 18 COVID fatalities yesterday.With the number of COVID-19 cases rising across the country, some new restrictions are being put in place as certain areas deal with dire situations. In El Paso, Texas, the rolling positivity rate is over 24 percent. The death toll there is 653 lives lost and 300 more deaths are still being determined whether they may be coronavirus-related. Another hot zone in Ohio, more than 5,000 new cases were reported on Friday. Meanwhile, the governor of Colorado believes one in every 100 residents is currently contagious with the virus. And in Denver, residents are being urged to be home by 10 p.m. In Massachusetts, new stay at home orders are now in effect statewide between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Residents must wear masks in public even if they're more than six feet from others.You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone