Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: NY warning residents about sites charging for COVID doses

James is reminding New Yorkers that all coronavirus vaccines are free.
She's urging anyone who was charged for a shot to contact her office immediately.
The attorney general says her office is focused on protecting residents from both the virus and fraud associated with it.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Johnson & Johnson supply shortage to impact New York state next week
A step backward coming next week in the race to vaccinate as the supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines are decreasing across the country. In New York, the supply will be down about 85% from the last week, but officials say they are prepared.
Italy prosecutors: WHO exec lied about spiked virus report
Italian prosecutors say a top World Health Organization official lied to them about a spiked WHO report into Italy's coronavirus response, revealing private communications Friday that are likely to embarrass the U.N. health agency. Prosecutors in Bergamo placed Dr. Ranieri Guerra, at the time a WHO assistant director general, under investigation for allegedly making false declarations to them when he voluntarily agreed to be questioned in November. Guerra was the WHO's liaison with the Italian government after Italy became the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe last year.
Navajo Nation issues stay-at-home order after reported cases
The Navajo Nation has issued a stay-at-home order for the weekend after reporting 26 more confirmed COVID-19 cases. The latest figures bring the total number of cases on the tribe's reservation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, to 30,239.
Indian states warn of COVID-19 vaccine shortages
Multiple Indian states are warning the federal government of COVID-19 vaccine shortages as another spike in cases threatens to overrun the country and its already-feeble medical infrastructure. Authorities in New Delhi and in Punjab and Rajasthan states said Saturday that they would not be able to continue vaccinations in the coming days unless stocks were replenished. Earlier this week, western Maharashtra state, the epicenter of the country's outbreak, closed some vaccination centers and turned people away due to inadequate vaccine supplies.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
