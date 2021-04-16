COVID vaccine supply appears to outpace demand in New York City, despite J&J pause

For the first time, supply appears to be outpacing demand in the city.
And that's despite the temporary loss of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which remains shelved across the nation as experts investigate reports of blood clotting that has occurred in a fraction of those received the shot.
The CDC has announced it will meet again a week from today to consider the findings.
ALSO READ | Data suggests 'breakthrough' COVID-19 cases in the thousands across US
New York City's Javits Center has an abundance of COVID vaccination appointments available, and that's concerning some officials.
City Councilman Mark Levine said Thursday that the Javits Center, which is run by the state, had been the most popular vaccination center in the city.
The councilmember announced on his Twitter account that some 6,000 appointments for the Pfizer vaccine had opened at midnight for those ages 16 and up.
However, as of Thursday morning, Levine said that almost all of the appointments remained, including 1,000 for Friday.
Almost all of these appointments are still available--including over 1000 for tomorrow.— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) April 15, 2021
This is the most popular vaccination center in NYC. Until now appts have often gone in minutes.
This is a deeply worrying development. https://t.co/yZ62vM0LLg
"This is a deeply worrying development," he said.
Levine called it a "tipping point" in the effort to vaccinate New York City's residents.
NYC has hit a tipping point in vaccination.— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) April 15, 2021
After months of intense competition for appts, slots are now filling much more slowly.
Our challenge is no longer managing the crush of demand. It's bringing vax to people who need it, and building trust in this life-saving solution.
"After months of intense competition for appts, slots are now filling much more slowly. Our challenge is no longer managing the crush of demand. It's bringing vax to people who need it, and building trust in this life-saving solution," Levine tweeted.
He urged people to help get the word out and offer to help others make appointments.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the available appointments did not signal a decrease in demand or a problem in encouraging people to book vaccinations.
"I feel great about the fact that there are lots of appointments for people and they are easier to get," he said. "I am so much happier with the situation where people can get an appointment quickly."
He added that the more you can make it easy, simple, and close for people, the more they will engage in the process.
So far, nearly half of eligible people in New York State have received at least their first shot. That number is about 44% percent in New York City.
RELATED: NYC opens Broadway COVID vaccination site with star power
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question