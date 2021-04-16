coronavirus new york city

COVID vaccine supply appears to outpace demand in New York City, despite J&J pause

Coronavirus vaccine update
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Plenty of vaccine in NYC, despite J&J pause

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It appears New Yorkers still waiting for their first shot of protection against the coronavirus shouldn't have to wait much longer.

For the first time, supply appears to be outpacing demand in the city.

And that's despite the temporary loss of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which remains shelved across the nation as experts investigate reports of blood clotting that has occurred in a fraction of those received the shot.

The CDC has announced it will meet again a week from today to consider the findings.

ALSO READ | Data suggests 'breakthrough' COVID-19 cases in the thousands across US
EMBED More News Videos

The CDC calls them breakthrough infections, cases of COVID-19 after people have received at least one vaccine, and we don't know exactly how many of these cases there are, but data from states suggests it's in the thousands.



New York City's Javits Center has an abundance of COVID vaccination appointments available, and that's concerning some officials.

City Councilman Mark Levine said Thursday that the Javits Center, which is run by the state, had been the most popular vaccination center in the city.

The councilmember announced on his Twitter account that some 6,000 appointments for the Pfizer vaccine had opened at midnight for those ages 16 and up.

However, as of Thursday morning, Levine said that almost all of the appointments remained, including 1,000 for Friday.



"This is a deeply worrying development," he said.

Levine called it a "tipping point" in the effort to vaccinate New York City's residents.



"After months of intense competition for appts, slots are now filling much more slowly. Our challenge is no longer managing the crush of demand. It's bringing vax to people who need it, and building trust in this life-saving solution," Levine tweeted.

He urged people to help get the word out and offer to help others make appointments.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the available appointments did not signal a decrease in demand or a problem in encouraging people to book vaccinations.



"I feel great about the fact that there are lots of appointments for people and they are easier to get," he said. "I am so much happier with the situation where people can get an appointment quickly."

EMBED More News Videos

Mayor de Blasio said he thinks the increased availability of appointments is a positive development.



He added that the more you can make it easy, simple, and close for people, the more they will engage in the process.

So far, nearly half of eligible people in New York State have received at least their first shot. That number is about 44% percent in New York City.

RELATED: NYC opens Broadway COVID vaccination site with star power
EMBED More News Videos

N.J. Burkett reports on the newest venue on Broadway -- a vaccination site.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: 30% increase in new cases over the past month in US
COVID Updates: CDC's J&J vaccine decision expected in 10 days
We Heart Dance breathes new life into NYC's dance scene
Abundance of COVID vaccine appointments available at Javits Center
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 killed, gunman dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis
Protesters block traffic, shut down Holland Tunnel over police shootings
COVID Updates: 30% increase in new cases over the past month in US
New video triggers backlash to Andrew Yang's mayoral candidacy
R. Kelly to be moved to NYC for sex-trafficking trial: Judge
AccuWeather: Brisk and showery
Search for attacker in fatal stairwell stabbing in East Harlem
Show More
Motive sought after handyman shoots well-known construction worker
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
Best friends accepted into Ivy League schools
NYPD defends no knock warrants as crucial for drug, gun searches
Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to 'shut your mouth' during COVID hearing
More TOP STORIES News