Gov. Cuomo criticized by New York City official for 'slow, hesitant approach' on closing indoor dining, non-essential businesses

EMBED >More News Videos Governor Cuomo held a news conference on the rising hospitalizations in New York.

EMBED >More News Videos New York Gov. Cuomo warned another shutdown is possible

EMBED >More News Videos "I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19," said Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week. "It's the best early birthday present I could wish for."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As a second possible indoor dining shutdown looms in New York City, one city official is calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to speed up the process.NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams criticized Cuomo's "slow and hesitant approach" that he says is reminiscent of mistakes the state and city made in March.On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that if the regional hospitalization rate does not stabilize in five days , indoor dining in New York City will close. Cuomo announced a framework for the gradual closure of indoor dining, as well as potential additional businesses, if COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise as trends have indicated.In the rest of the state, indoor dining will go to 25% if it doesn't improve.In a letter, Williams asked Cuomo to implement new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting vulnerable communities -- to avoid the mistakes and the loss of life seen in the spring.Williams will hold a virtual media availability on Tuesday afternoon with epidemiologists and progressive economic advocates to call on Governor Cuomo to stop delaying the implementation of critical public health measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and to provide economic aid to those affected by the restrictions.