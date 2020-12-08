coronavirus new york city

Fear and dread in New York City as 2nd possible indoor dining shutdown looms

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Makeshift outdoor dining structures that have gone up all over New York City are evidence that restaurants are doing whatever they can to survive.

But if they are forced to completely shut down indoor dining again, many aren't sure they will be able to survive the winter.

And that is exactly the situation now: we could be just days away from indoor dining shutting down for the second time in New York City as hospitalization rates rise.

Governor Cuomo held a news conference on the rising hospitalizations in New York.



As part of new restrictions announced Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says indoor capacity will need to decrease 25 percent statewide if regional hospitalization rates don't stabilize within five days.

In places like Westchester County or on Long Island, that means indoor capacity could be reduced from 50 to 25 percent.

But in New York City, where indoor dining is currently permitted at 25 percent, the decrease would shut down indoor dining completely as temperatures drop and winter arrives.

Restaurants like Fred's on Manhattan's Upper West Side say that will absolutely kill their business.

New York Gov. Cuomo warned another shutdown is possible



"We're scared because the winter is long and it's going to be hard," said Fred's owner David Honor. "I feel like if we can get through the winter we'll be fine, but the winter's going to be rough."

"Obviously, outdoor would continue under this scenario, and outdoor is now permanent," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "A lot of these restaurants weatherize, so it can work even in colder months takeout and delivery will continue."

"I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19," said Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week. "It's the best early birthday present I could wish for."



Tuesday morning, the Hospitality Alliance released a statement, saying:

Another forced government closure of New York City restaurants will cause an irreversible harm on even countless more small businesses and the hundreds of thousands of workers they employ.

It has been projected that 50 percent of city restaurants might not survive the pandemic.

An Arizona police officer has given a little girl a forever home after meeting her while on duty.



