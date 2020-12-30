coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: Cuomo says Javitz Center may turn into field hospital again after UK COVID variant detected in US

Coronavirus Update for New York
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Could the Javits Center once again turn into an emergency COVID-19 hospital?

New York is getting ready just in case as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

The statewide positivity rate is now above 6% on a seven-day rolling average and 5% in New York City.

The news comes after a more contagious variant of COVID, first discovered in the U.K., that's now been detected in the U.S.

Researchers in Colorado detected the strain in a man in his 20s, who has no history of travel, suggesting it's spreading undetected.

Something NY Governor Andrew Cuomo says he's already assumed.

"It is traveling around the world as we speak," Cuomo said. "It is on planes, it is transmitting, other people are traveling around world, it is the holiday season and it is traveling around the world."

RELATED: Updated quarantine guidelines announced for New York

At the Javits Center in New York City, Cuomo says they will be prepared to activate it as a field hospital once again in a worst-case scenario.

The move is controversial because back in the spring the makeshift hospital only saw about a 1,000 patients total.

That's despite the fact that hospitals in the city were overwhelmed.

TRENDING NOW | Black teen accused of stealing phone in viral incident at NYC hotel says he's shell shocked
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the 14-year-old speaking out about the incident.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City



COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Live Updates: Doctors see severe psychosis in small number of patients
FDNY receives COVID vaccine, but NYPD will have to wait
Updated quarantine guidelines announced for New York
NYC extends Open Storefronts program to help small businesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$600 stimulus direct deposits, paper checks being sent out: Mnuchin
NJ principal portrayed in film 'Lean on Me,' dead at 82
UK approves use of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine with easier storage
AccuWeather: Sunny with afternoon breeze
Louisiana congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19
Louisville police to fire 2 cops involved in Breonna Taylor case
Thieves steal 20 pounds of fresh pasta from restaurant night before Christmas Eve
Show More
Man who slashed woman, dog with machete fatally shot by police
Colo. man believed to have first known US case of COVID-19 variant
Updated quarantine guidelines announced for New York
Aggressive squirrel attacks reported in NYC neighborhood
DOJ declines charges against officers in Tamir Rice case
More TOP STORIES News