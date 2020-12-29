coronavirus new york

Updated quarantine guidelines announced for New York

Coronavirus Update for New York
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Cuomo announced updated quarantine guidelines for New York State on Tuesday to align with the CDC.

Under the new guidelines, those who are exposed to COVID can end their quarantine after 10 days without testing, as long as no symptoms have been reported.

After 10 days, people should continue to monitor symptoms through day 14 - if any symptoms appear, they should immediately self-isolate.

The rest of the guidelines to test out of the 10-day quarantine are as follows:
--Travelers must obtain a test within three days of departure from that state

--The traveler must, upon arrival in New York, quarantine for three days

--On day four of their quarantine, the traveler must obtain another COVID test

--If both tests come back negative, the traveler may exit quarantine early upon receipt of the second negative diagnostic test

