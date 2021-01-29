Coronavirus NYC: Gov. Cuomo's indoor dining announcement expected today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10071494" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted COVID restrictions in the state's orange and yellow zone micro-clusters. A few yellow zones remain in the Bronx, Washington Heights, Queens, a

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's outdoor dining set ups, like those in the West Village, are not going to get much use today, with wind chills expected to be in the single digits.Today would be a great day to eat indoors, as the city's decimated restaurant industry anxiously awaits Governor Andrew Cuomo's announcement on the possible return of indoor dining.The governor has signaled he may announce a plan to bring back indoor dining in the city at 25 percent capacity.Meanwhile the rest of the state is allowed to fill 50 percent of their restaurants.Many of those counties also have higher infection rates than the city.The issue, the governor has said, is the city's higher density relative to other regions - and, as a result, how quickly an outbreak could spread here.But New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he believes reopening indoor dining will be safe."If indoor dining is brought back, I'm certain the state will do it with careful restrictions," he said. "And our health department as the agency that does the enforcement is going to be really strong in doing that enforcement."Still, many in the restaurant industry are angry about the 25-percent reopening plan.They say it's next to impossible to turn a profit when three out of four tables are empty."We need the standards to be applied equitably," said Andrew Rigie of the NYC Hospitality Alliance. "New York City has lower infection rates, lower hospitalization rates, more intense standards. We need to keep people safe and also give these small businesses a fighting chance for survival."