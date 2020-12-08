Coronavirus

CVS Pharmacy hiring thousands to help with COVID-19 vaccinations

There's some relief on the way for some of those who are looking for work.

CVS Pharmacy is hiring - as it prepares to give you and your family COVID-19 vaccinations.

The pharmacy chain is bringing on thousands of extra nurses, pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in an effort to vaccinate millions of people next year - when vaccines are widely available. For more information, click here.

CVS has already began a major hiring campaign in response to flu season arriving in addition to worsening COVID-19 cases.

ALSO SEE | These are the 11 North Carolina hospitals NCDHHS says will receive the first COVID-19 vaccine shipments

CVS and Walgreens have stood up a "mobile vaccination service" ready to vaccinate people in every nursing home and long-term care facility in the country. The roughly 3 million residents of those facilities are among the most vulnerable for COVID-19 and have been placed at the front of the line to access the vaccine, along with more than 20 million healthcare workers. So far 80-85% of the facilities have signed on to the service, the officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Woman, 90, receives 1st COVID vaccine in UK rollout
COVID Live Updates: Will the US have enough vaccines?
The US sees its deadliest COVID-19 week since April
Fear & dread: 2nd indoor dining shutdown possible in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live Updates: Will the US have enough vaccines?
Newark Penn Station hosts infrastructure announcement
Ken Paxton suing 4 battleground states in election results lawsuit
Can employers force employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine?
Fear & dread: 2nd indoor dining shutdown possible in NYC
Experts baffled by mystery illness in India that sickened hundreds
Safe harbor law locks Congress into accepting Biden's win
Show More
Brooklyn barbershop worker shot in attempted robbery
Report: 10K restaurants expected to close in next 3 weeks
World's largest menorah goes up in Manhattan
US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
Woman, 90, receives 1st COVID vaccine in UK rollout
More TOP STORIES News