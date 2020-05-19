coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Disaster recovery company disinfects vehicles of frontline workers in NJ

By Eyewitness News
TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A local disaster recovery company in New Jersey is broadening its battle against the coronavirus by donating its services to disinfect the vehicles of frontline workers.

Crews from National Restoration came to Community Memorial Hospital in Toms River on Monday afternoon to clean heath care workers' cars for free.

The company used a non-toxic disinfectant that it says kills the coronavirus in less than 30 seconds.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has generated a tremendous outpouring of support for our employees and the outstanding care they provide," Vice President of Support Services at Community Medical Center, Neil Bryant said. "We are grateful to the many individuals and companies like National Restoration for their exceptional generosity and support during this challenging time."

National Restoration has also been donating its services to disinfect police and fire vehicles in the New Jersey and Philadelphia area since late March.

In addition, the company has been sending its Coronavirus Disinfection division to homeless shelters, daycare centers and new homes for low income families through Habitat for Humanity.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstoms riverocean countymedicalcoronavirus new jerseyfire departmentscoronavirusreopen new jerseydisaster reliefhospitalscovid 19 pandemicpolicecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseynew jersey newshospitalcommunitydonations
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Nonessential retail stores reopen in NJ - with restrictions
NJ to resume more outdoor activities as key indicators down
Small business on the brink without stimulus money
New COVID-19 tests arriving in Tri-State area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police shut down Brooklyn yeshiva after more than 60 children inside
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC releases ZIP code map of COVID-19 clusters
'Bearly' hanging on: Bear stuck in tree in NJ
NYC is not ready to reopen, but maybe in June
MTA helps distribute thousands of COVID-19 test kits to nursing homes
NYC health commissioner apologizes to NYPD over 'heated exchange'
Show More
Nassau County kicks off Memorial Day initiative with posters for front door
Ken Osmond, Eddie Haskell on 'Leave It to Beaver,' dies
Cuomo wants major sports to resume without fans
AccuWeather: Cloudier and cooler
Immigrant family battling COVID-19 reunited at last thanks to community
More TOP STORIES News