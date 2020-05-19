Coronavirus News: Disaster recovery company disinfects vehicles of frontline workers in NJ

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A local disaster recovery company in New Jersey is broadening its battle against the coronavirus by donating its services to disinfect the vehicles of frontline workers.Crews from National Restoration came to Community Memorial Hospital in Toms River on Monday afternoon to clean heath care workers' cars for free.The company used a non-toxic disinfectant that it says kills the coronavirus in less than 30 seconds."The COVID-19 pandemic has generated a tremendous outpouring of support for our employees and the outstanding care they provide," Vice President of Support Services at Community Medical Center, Neil Bryant said. "We are grateful to the many individuals and companies like National Restoration for their exceptional generosity and support during this challenging time."National Restoration has also been donating its services to disinfect police and fire vehicles in the New Jersey and Philadelphia area since late March.In addition, the company has been sending its Coronavirus Disinfection division to homeless shelters, daycare centers and new homes for low income families through Habitat for Humanity.