False negative? FDA warns of possible issue with Curative COVID-19 test

EMBED >More News Videos ABC13 answered vaccine-related questions on specific Houston-area hospitals, major pharmacies and Phase 1B patients.

Kroger Bissonnet

Houston Community College South

Houston Community College Northeast

Kroger Voss

Memorial Park Conservancy

Minute Maid Park Lot B/C

Kroger Telephone Rd.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Food and Drug Administration is issuing a warning about Curative coronavirus tests, stating the tests carry the risk of false negative results when used on people who are asymptomatic.Curative has seven COVID-19 testing sites in the Houston area, including the popular drive-thru site at Minute Maid Park."Risks to a patient of a false negative result include: delayed or lack of supportive treatment, lack of monitoring of infected individuals and their household or other close contacts for symptoms resulting in increased risk of spread of COVID-19 within the community, or other unintended adverse events," the FDA said in a release. The FDA emphasized that the issue with many false negative tests boils down to inaccurate performance, where the tests are not administered as directed or administered without supervision."When the test is not performed in accordance with its authorization or as described in the authorized labeling, there is a greater risk that the results of the test may not be accurate," the FDA said.According to Curative's website , tests are administered by having individuals cough deeply into their elbow before swabbing the inside of their mouth in specific regions.When signing up for a test, Curative warns recipients of factors that could cause a false result."Before your appointment, make sure not to eat, drink, or smoke 20 minutes before swabbing your mouth," Curative warns when booking testing appointments.The company has administered more than 11 million tests nationwide, including other major cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Atlanta.