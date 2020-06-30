reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: FEMA shuts down 2 testing sites in NJ

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- FEMA is closing two of its testing sites in New Jersey.

In Holmdel, the testing site at PNC Banks Arts Center closed Monday and the other at Bergen Community College in Paramus shuts down Tuesday.

The FEMA testing sites were only meant to be temporary while the state and private companies set up their own testing.

FEMA reportedly will continue to help with testing at local pharmacies for several more weeks.

This as Governor Phil Murphy announced indoor dining will not be resuming Thursday in New Jersey as originally planned.

Murphy says at some restaurants across the state they've already seen overcrowding with no social distancing when it comes to outdoor dining.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to make a similar announcement regarding New York City.

The decision is frustrating for business owners.

"We have seen spikes in other states driven, in part, by the return of patrons to indoor dining establishments, where they are seated, and without face coverings, for significant periods of time," Gov. Murphy said. "We do not wish to see New Jersey experience a similar spike."

He also pointed out the difference in airflow indoors versus outdoors. Many indoor establishments do not have the proper airflow to keep the virus moving at a safe rate for people to be indoors.

