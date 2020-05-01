coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: FEMA volunteer paramedic deployed to New York City dies of coronavirus

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A volunteer paramedic from Colorado, who volunteered for assignment at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City, has died of coronavirus.

Paul Cary, 66, was part of Ambulnz's State of New York COVID Response team, the department said Friday, and is the first line of duty death of a FEMA deployed volunteer responder to COVID-19 in NYC.

Ambulnz said Cary was best defined by his kindness and service to others during his time with the team, as well as when he was a firefighter/paramedic for more than 30 years with the Aurora, Colorado Fire Department.

"Paul made the ultimate sacrifice for his country and will forever be remembered as extremely dependable and completely devoted to his work," the release said. "The Ambulnz family is devastated by the loss of Colorado Paramedic, Paul Cary. "

He is survived by his two sons and four grandchildren.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also gave a touching tribute to Cary during his daily COVID-19 press conference on Friday.

"We have lost someone who came to our aid, to our defense and there's something particularly painful when someone does the right thing; a fellow American comes from across the country to try and help the people in New York City and while working to save lives here, gives his own life," de Blasio said. "It's very painful, it's heroic. It's something we honor, but it's very, very painful that we've lost this good man. Paramedic Paul Cary from Aurora, Colorado, part of the FEMA relief effort has died of the coronavirus. For three decades he served the people of Aurora and then came very bravely to serve us - he did not have to do it - he made the choice to come here to save lives."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymanhattancoronavirus new york cityhealthfemamedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Investigation sought into nursing home's COVID death reporting
Mayor de Blasio says, 'We cannot let up now'
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
'Virtual Oyster Hour' for oyster farmers affected by COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deaths fall below 300 in NY, hospitalizations too high, Cuomo says
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
K-12, colleges in NY state closed for rest of academic year
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
New Yorkers face elimination as 'American Idol' results revealed
Investigation sought into nursing home's COVID death reporting
Rate of doubling of cases slows in NJ; 311 new deaths reported
Show More
Funeral home that stored bodies in trucks has license suspended
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
Mayor announces first city streets opening to the public
NY 'Sleepy Shoppers' grocery shop for elderly at-risk neighbors
Supervisors across Long Island come up beaches, parks reopening plan
More TOP STORIES News