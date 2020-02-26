Health & Fitness

Final pending coronavirus test negative in Nassau County, 83 in voluntary isolation

By
NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Officials in Nassau County announced Thursday that the final outstanding test for coronavirus has come back negative.

Six residents in total had been tested. The results were all negative.

On Wednesday officials announced that they are monitoring 83 people who may have had potential exposure to the coronavirus.

The 83 residents were asked to undergo voluntary isolation, removing themselves from people, including their family members, for 14 days from the last time they were in mainland China or may have been exposed to the virus.

They are required to report their temperature and any symptoms every day to Nassau County health officials.

"Should someone need medical care, we'll evaluate it and we have protocols in place to safely get them medical care," Nassau County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein said during a press conference Wednesday.

WATCH: Nassau County officials give coronavirus update


RELATED - Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'

Dr. Eisenstein said up to this point, the majority of people who have been asked to undergo voluntary isolation have been cooperative. He said if someone is not cooperative, officials have a plan in place, but they have not had to employ it.

He said since the outbreak of the coronavirus, 175 people in Nassau County have undergone voluntary isolation.

RELATED: How to prepare for coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control contacts the Nassau County Health Department as soon as someone flies in from having spent some time in mainland China. The health department has 24 hours to contact the resident and interview him or her to determine if he or she needs to undergo a mandatory quarantine or voluntary isolation.

"This process has worked very well," Dr. Eisenstein said.

Dr. Eisenstein said one resident was in mandatory quarantine at the beginning of the outbreak, but the criteria for quarantine has changed since then. The person did not have the coronavirus.

RELATED: If Tokyo Olympics were tomorrow, games wouldn't be held because of coronavirus, expert says

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran reassured residents county health officials are prepared for any potential outbreak of the coronavirus.

"The health department prepares for this sort of thing all year round," Curran said. "We're monitoring this situation in Nassau very, very closely and have been right from the beginning to respond to any cases should they emerge in our county."

Curran said Nassau County's Office of Emergency Management has reached out to the state to coordinate supplies and resources if needed.

Health officials also reminded residents right now they are at greater risk for the flu than coronavirus and should practice good hygiene, including frequent hand washing.

RELATED LINKS:

New York State information about coronavirus

New York City information about coronavirus

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard


* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countyhealthcoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7-year-old boy hit by vehicle in front of Brooklyn school dies
Ramapo High School evacuated, 7 treated after pepper spray exposure
Coronavirus: Officials want more screenings at NYC airports
Stocks open sharply lower; Dow 10% below recent record high
AccuWeather: Wind advisory and temps dropping
LIVE | Billy Idol wants drivers to stop idling
NYC teacher accused of forcing girl with autism to touch him
Show More
Hearse carrying body stolen from California church
Hanukkah machete attack victim's condition improves
Man charged in fatal library stabbing due in court
Man slashed in face in Times Square
Prisoner escapes parole facility in New York City
More TOP STORIES News