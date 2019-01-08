First pediatric flu death of the season reported in New Jersey

New Jersey health officials have confirmed the first pediatric flu death in the state during this influenza season.The child, from the central region of the state, died in late December."I am deeply saddened for the family of this young child, who experienced an unthinkable loss," said Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal.The child's identity has not been released.The health department said there is high flu activity throughout the state and reminded people, especially health care workers, to get a flu shot if they have not yet done so.The Department of Health also issued reminders of the necessary precautions during flu season: wash or disinfect your hands frequently, cover any coughs and sneezes, stay home and call your health care provider if you are sick (especially with a fever).----------