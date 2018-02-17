FLU

Family, friends mourn young girl who died after coming down with flu

EMBED </>More Videos

AJ Ross hzs more on the funeral held for a young girl from New Jersey who died of the flu.

By
NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Funeral services will be held Saturday for a young girl in New Jersey who died after coming down with the flu.

Friends and family gathered at a wake Friday in North Bergen to say goodbye to Nevaeh Hernandez, 6, who died earlier this week.

Loved ones say Hernandez was a beautiful little girl with a vibrant spirit, and brought happiness to everyone around her. Pink was her favorite color and those attending services were asked to wear it as a gesture of love for the little angel and her grieving family.

The kindergartener at Lincoln School came home with a fever and headache last Friday.

Her mother took her to Hoboken University Medical Center where she was eventually discharged without a diagnosis, according to the family's attorney.

When Hernandez's fever increased the next day, her other rushed her to Hackensack University Hospital where she was diagnosed with the flu. While she was there, she suffered four seizures, slipped into a coma and passed away Monday.

Hernandez is the second child in New Jersey to die of the flu this season, and although she received a flu shot back in December, her family is now fighting for more awareness and accountability with the virus.

Her funeral will be held at St. Augustine Church in Union City at 10 a.m.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfluflu deathNorth BergenBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLU
Earn $3,500 to stay at this hotel with a catch: be exposed to the flu
Veterinarians warn dog flu spreading in New York City
Health officials: Flu no longer prevalent in New York
Yankees place CC Sabathia (hip), Brandon Drury (migranes) on DL
Teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA extends EpiPen expiration dates amid shortage
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News