Get your COVID-19 questions answered here

NEW YORK (WABC) -- What is coronavirus? What are coronavirus symptoms? We'll have medical experts available to answer your questions during Eyewitness News First at 4:00 p.m. and on Facebook Live between 4:00-6:00 p.m.

You can submit questions by filling out the form below.



Important tips for protecting yourself from coronavirus
- Stay home if sick and contact your medical provider before visiting their office.
- Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.
- Avoid shaking hands.
- Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay up to date on CDC travel health notices: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices

The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it.

The New York State Department of Health has established a Novel Coronavirus hotline at 1-888-364-3065 to speak with a NYSDOH expert who will answer questions, Monday - Sunday 9:00 am - 6:00 pm. After hours, you may leave a voicemail that will be returned.

INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Latest Coronavirus News

Latest news on coronavirus in New York and New York City
Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases
Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19
