Reopening New Jersey: All gyms to reopen soon with limits

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Gyms in New Jersey remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Governor Phil Murphy says they can reopen on Tuesday, September 1.

They will be permitted to reopen at 25% capacity, and masks will be required inside.


The governor said that these protocols will also apply to fitness activities like pilates and yoga classes that were already permitted to resume.

"When in the gym, employees and staff must wear masks at all time even trainers working with a client, and logs of when all gym members and staff are in the facility must be maintained," Murphy said. "So should a positive test be received by someone who was in a gym, or contact tracers can get right to work notifying other gym goers who were there with him with them."
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the reopening date for gyms to reopen in New Jersey.


Group fitness classes are limited to one person per 200 square feet. There must also be logs for members and staff. Six feet of distance is required between the equipment and all equipment must be sanitized.
Watch what safety protocols will be taken at gyms in New Jersey.


"I know this has been a long time coming, and I thank the many many overwhelmingly the many many responsible gym owners who have done the right things, and worked with us over the past several months," Murphy said. "You are an asset to your industry and our state, and I thank you for your understanding and partnership. And I know there have been a few knuckleheads who have been more than interested in their own celebrity, frankly, that I'm working with us to defeat the virus, but they are thankfully overwhelmingly outnumbered by the good guys and gals. And, I also want to thank the many resident gym members across the state, who have also risen to the challenge."

The state had been closely watching New York's reopening of gyms process, which started Monday, excluding New York City.

"We have enormous regard for New York so the fact they are taking that step and understanding the basis they are making that decision and taking that step is a helpful data point," he had said.
New Jersey Gov. Murphy says the state is learning a lot from NY


One gym in New Jersey, Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, famously defied the gym closure order several times.

The decision to reopen gyms in New Jersey was being based on the data, according to the governor.

Kemberly Richardson interviews a Brooklyn mother who is speaking out after JetBlue Airways forced her and her six children off a plane this week when her 2-year-old daughter refuse





