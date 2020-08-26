Reopening New Jersey: All gyms to reopen soon with limits

They will be permitted to reopen at 25% capacity, and masks will be required inside.
NEW: Today, I will be signing an executive order allowing the following to reopen at 25%, effective Tuesday, September 1, 2020:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 26, 2020
🏋️Gyms
👟Health Clubs
🎢Indoor Amusement Facilities pic.twitter.com/aGiYd2jMT2
The governor said that these protocols will also apply to fitness activities like pilates and yoga classes that were already permitted to resume.
"When in the gym, employees and staff must wear masks at all time even trainers working with a client, and logs of when all gym members and staff are in the facility must be maintained," Murphy said. "So should a positive test be received by someone who was in a gym, or contact tracers can get right to work notifying other gym goers who were there with him with them."
Group fitness classes are limited to one person per 200 square feet. There must also be logs for members and staff. Six feet of distance is required between the equipment and all equipment must be sanitized.
"I know this has been a long time coming, and I thank the many many overwhelmingly the many many responsible gym owners who have done the right things, and worked with us over the past several months," Murphy said. "You are an asset to your industry and our state, and I thank you for your understanding and partnership. And I know there have been a few knuckleheads who have been more than interested in their own celebrity, frankly, that I'm working with us to defeat the virus, but they are thankfully overwhelmingly outnumbered by the good guys and gals. And, I also want to thank the many resident gym members across the state, who have also risen to the challenge."
The state had been closely watching New York's reopening of gyms process, which started Monday, excluding New York City.
"We have enormous regard for New York so the fact they are taking that step and understanding the basis they are making that decision and taking that step is a helpful data point," he had said.
One gym in New Jersey, Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, famously defied the gym closure order several times.
The decision to reopen gyms in New Jersey was being based on the data, according to the governor.
