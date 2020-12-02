coronavirus new jersey

NJ Coronavirus Update: Hackensack closing city offices to public amid statewide surge in COVID-19 cases

New Jersey coronavirus update
By Eyewitness News
PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Hackensack is closing City Hall and shuttering all city offices to the public beginning next week amid growing concerns of the statewide resurgence of the coronavirus.

The news comes after New Jersey reported a dramatic spike in deaths, with 90 reported Monday after just 15 on Sunday.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to spike, a new drive-thru coronavirus testing site opened on the campus of Bergen County Community College to provide another option for residents.

Testing is available to all county residents free of charge, regardless of health insurance status, but residents must schedule their test through an online portal and bring their mobile device for check-in.

"As winter approaches, and cases continue to rise, it is critical that the county continues to provide testing for the foreseeable future," Bergen County Executive James Tedesco said. "Thanks to the efforts of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center and the County of Bergen, starting December 1, all residents will be able to receive free, quick, and easy COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the centrally located Bergen Community College campus in Paramus. This battle is not over, and we must remain vigilant until a vaccine is widely available."

New limits on outdoor gatherings take effect next Monday that reduce the allowable number from 150 to 25. Youth and high school indoor sports will be put on hold from Friday through at least January 2.

Meanwhile, a photo circulating on social media showed young people cramped together at an Oakland restaurant that had to shut down all outdoor dining operations at 4 p.m.

It happened on Thanksgiving eve at Portobello, where cops responded to several calls.

The town council passed a unanimous resolution to place restrictions on the restaurant.

