Here's how to sign up your child for Stony Brook's Pfizer COVID vaccine study

By Eyewitness News
Sign-ups begin for Pfizer trial for kids under 12 at Stony Brook Medicine

COMMACK, Long Island (WABC) -- Stony Brook Hospital will begin accepting applications to study Pfizer's COVID vaccine in children under the age of 12.

The sign-up opens today at Stony Brook Medicine's advanced specialty care in Commack.

The facility is one out of 100 worldwide to take part in the study.

There will be 4,500 total in their trial.

The kids will split into three age groups between 6 months and 12 years old, and each group is getting a smaller amount of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, calculated by Pfizer.



It will be a 2-to-1 ratio with a placebo. That is, for every two kids vaccinated, one will receive the placebo.

Doctors will make appointments over the next two weeks.

Researchers are looking for children as young as 6 months old to take part in the trial.

Families who are interested can call the COVID vaccine clinical trial hotline: 631-638-COVI and leave a message with their name, their child's name and date of birth, and a contact number or email CoV_prevention_network@stonybrook.edu.

