Coronavirus Update New York City: Students 12+ can get COVID vaccine at some NYC schools

"Now that I'm vaccinated, it will be easier, cause school will be less stressful," said Aniyah Jennings.
New York City leaders, the United Federation of Teachers and community leaders hosted the free vaccination event at the Bronx Writing Academy.
New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter says more than 200 people registered.
"It's important to get kids vaccinated to ensure we can get back to school," Porter said.
The Mayor says the positivity rate in the city is now .78 percent - the lowest since the pandemic began.
Jamal Samuels did not have to push too hard to get his children vaccinated.
"I didn't have to, they see what life is, plus they saw their mother get the vaccine," he said.
Others say it will be a while before they start to feel completely safe again.
"I'm probably going to stay the same. Wear my mask and social distance," said Matthew Benton.
The mobile pop-up vaccine sites debuted at four schools in the Bronx.
It's part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Vaccine for All" initiative "Youth Vax Week."
"New York City is outpacing the nation in vaccinating our youngest residents, and our outreach to younger New Yorkers is only just beginning," Mayor de Blasio said. "Whether it's the New York Aquarium, the Bronx Zoo, or the classroom, we're going to reach kids everywhere. The more New Yorkers who get vaccinated and protect one another, the closer we will be to moving on from this pandemic and getting back to the people and the activities that we love."
New York City is also hosting 'Youth Vax Block Parties' at popular parks in each borough. The parties will each have a vaccine bus providing the Pfizer vaccine stationed in its proximity, and families can enjoy food, music, and other activities.
NYC Youth Vax Week mobile vaccine buses will be stationed in the following locations:
Brooklyn
- Coney Island, 1310 Surf Avenue (June 5th - June 6th, 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM)
- Marcy Plaza (Across Restoration Plaza), Marcy Ave and Fulton St (June 3rd - June 4th, 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM)
- Brooklyn Museum, 150 Eastern Parkway (June 2nd - June 4th, 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM)
Queens
- Corona Plaza, 40-12 National Street (June 1st- June 4, 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM)
- Rockaway Beach/Beach 84 (June 5th - June 6th, 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM)
- Travers Park, @ 34th Ave Open Streets in front of Travers Park 78-1 34th Avenue (June 3rd- June 6th, 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM )
- Jackson Heights, 73-21A Broadway (June 1st- June 4th, 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM)
Manhattan
- Marcus Garvey Park, 27 East 124th Street (June 5th - June 7th, 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM)
- Lower East Side/Van Gogh Exhibit, Pier 36, 299 South St, Manhattan (June 4th - June 6th, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM)
Bronx
- Orchard Beach, Park Drive (June 5th - June 6th, 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM)
- Crotona Park - Boxcar Playground, Crotona Park East & Charlotte Street (June 5th - June 7th, 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM)
Staten Island
- Tappen Park (June 3rd- June 6th, 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM)
Additional mobile vans will also be stationed at the following locations:
- Herbert Von King Park, Street Parking by 670 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn (May 31st - June 1st; June 3rd - June 6th 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM)
- Red Hook Park, Corner of Bay Street and Columbia Street, Brooklyn (June 3rd - June 5th; 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM)
- Grand Army Plaza, Pedestrian Plaza at Grand Army Plaza Entrance to Prospect Plaza, Brooklyn (June 6th; 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM)
- Kissena Corridor Park, Corner of Colden Street and Geranium Avenue, Queens (June 6th, 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM)
- Cunningham Park, Corner of 193rd Street and Aberdeen Road, Queens (June 3rd - June 4th; June 5th - June 6th 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM)
- Wolfe's Pond Beach, Wolfe's Pond Park Chester St, Staten Island (June 3rd - June 5th, 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM)
To find the nearest COVID-19 vaccine site carrying the Pfizer vaccine, you can visit https://vaccinefinder.nyc.gov/ or call 844-VAX-4NYC.
"Vaccination offers young people a chance to more safely enjoy the summer," said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. "NYC Youth Vax Week is a fun kick-off to the season-but also a chance to answer questions from young people and their parents or guardians about the safe and highly effective Pfizer vaccine."
