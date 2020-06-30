Reopen News: City plans to reopen 15 pools across NYC by August

Mayor Bill de Blasio says 3 pools will open on July 24. Another 12 will open on August 1.
The budget allocates for $5.3 million to hire 716 positions; $3.6 million for pool staff; $1.7 million for staff for pools and sprinklers and water fountains.
Pools will open in the following neighborhoods:
July 24
-Bronx: Mullaly
-Manhattan: Wagner
-Queens: Liberty
August 1
-Bronx: Crotona, Haffen
-Brooklyn: Sunset, Betsy Head, K-Poo
-Manhattan: Hamilton Fish, Jackie Robinson, Marcus Garvey
-Queens: Astoria, Fisher
-Staten Island: Lyons, Tottenville
"Now it's not all of our pools. The truth is we have to choose the ones that we thought would have the maximum benefit for the communities hit hardest the largest pools that we could open the ones for folks who are the farthest from the beaches," de Blasio said. "We have to make some choices but I think these 15 pools are going to make a big, big difference for people and communities all over New York City."
