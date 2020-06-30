reopen nyc

Reopen News: City plans to reopen 15 pools across NYC by August

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is planning to open 15 pools across the boroughs by August.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says 3 pools will open on July 24. Another 12 will open on August 1.

The budget allocates for $5.3 million to hire 716 positions; $3.6 million for pool staff; $1.7 million for staff for pools and sprinklers and water fountains.

Pools will open in the following neighborhoods:

July 24
-Bronx: Mullaly
-Manhattan: Wagner
-Queens: Liberty

August 1
-Bronx: Crotona, Haffen
-Brooklyn: Sunset, Betsy Head, K-Poo
-Manhattan: Hamilton Fish, Jackie Robinson, Marcus Garvey
-Queens: Astoria, Fisher
-Staten Island: Lyons, Tottenville

"Now it's not all of our pools. The truth is we have to choose the ones that we thought would have the maximum benefit for the communities hit hardest the largest pools that we could open the ones for folks who are the farthest from the beaches," de Blasio said. "We have to make some choices but I think these 15 pools are going to make a big, big difference for people and communities all over New York City."

