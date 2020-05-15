Coronavirus News: Hoboken, New Jersey expands its Open Streets pilot program

Adams Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 3rd to 9th streets to give pedestrians and cyclists more space to spread out.
The city says its first go at open streets was successful when it closed Jefferson Street last weekend.
A survey done by the city found 88-percent support Open Streets during the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county