coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Hoboken, New Jersey expands its Open Streets pilot program

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Hoboken residents will have more space to enjoy this weekend's nice weather as the city expands its Open Streets pilot program.

Adams Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 3rd to 9th streets to give pedestrians and cyclists more space to spread out.

The city says its first go at open streets was successful when it closed Jefferson Street last weekend.

A survey done by the city found 88-percent support Open Streets during the pandemic.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
New York state

Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhobokenhudson countyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
With limits, Jersey Shore can begin to reopen
Some beaches already open as Jersey Shore prepares
Six Flags Safari will return with drive-through experience
What to know about plans to reopen the Jersey Shore
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo extends stay-at-home as other parts of NY reopen
Exclusive look at what MTA bus drivers deal with during COVID-19
Some beaches already open as Jersey Shore prepares
AccuWeather: Taste of summer
Port Authority asks for $3 billion in federal stimulus
Amtrak waving change, cancellation fees through August
NY AG investigating fatal shooting involving off-duty NYPD
Show More
Congressman suggests middle seats on planes be left empty
Legendary pizzeria reopens, struggles to stay open again
Overweight Chihuahua abandoned in crate on side of NJ highway
NY is 1st state to issue criteria for COVID-19-related syndrome in kids
Dad made up story that daughter was stabbed by robber: NYPD
More TOP STORIES News