Hoboken mayor Ravinder Bhalla self-isolates after contact tests positive for COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6038853" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With the help of his young son, Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla took to social media to drive home a point to residents.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6292604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The mayor of Hoboken has decided to go into self-isolation as a precautionary measure.Mayor Ravinder Bhalla is making the decision to quarantine for the weekend after coming into contact with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19.New Hersey's first Sikh mayor had to cancel a planned appearance Friday night at a September 11 interfaith service."Due to one of his contacts recently testing positive for COVID-19, out of an abundance of caution, Mayor Bhalla is quarantining safely at home for the weekend," a spokesperson for the mayor said. "He regrets he was unable to give remarks at the September 11 interfaith service this evening, but to protect the safety of all participants and residents, is holding to the same advice he gives to others who may have been at risk: self isolate and avoid contact with others until it is safe to do so."Bhalla was elected into office in 2017.