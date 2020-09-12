Hoboken mayor Ravinder Bhalla self-isolates after contact tests positive for COVID-19

Mayor Ravinder Bhalla is making the decision to quarantine for the weekend after coming into contact with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
New Hersey's first Sikh mayor had to cancel a planned appearance Friday night at a September 11 interfaith service.
"Due to one of his contacts recently testing positive for COVID-19, out of an abundance of caution, Mayor Bhalla is quarantining safely at home for the weekend," a spokesperson for the mayor said. "He regrets he was unable to give remarks at the September 11 interfaith service this evening, but to protect the safety of all participants and residents, is holding to the same advice he gives to others who may have been at risk: self isolate and avoid contact with others until it is safe to do so."
Bhalla was elected into office in 2017.
RELATED: Mayor of Hoboken's son's COVID PSA
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: