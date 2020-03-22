Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: Mayor of Hoboken's son has adorable message for you

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- With the help of his family, the mayor of Hoboken took to social media to drive home a point to residents as a statewide Stay-At-Home order went into effect Saturday night.

Mayor Ravi Bhalla's son, Shabegh, came up with a rap version of a public service announcement.

The final verse of the riff says it all:

"You gotta stay at home, it won't be forever, but we can beat this together - Peace!"



There are currently a total of 19 cases in Hoboken, and all the individuals are expected to fully recover.

