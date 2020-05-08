Coronavirus News: Hoboken offering rapid antibody testing for frontline workers

The rapid 10-minute antibody test is part of a pilot program.
It's being held on Jackson street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for pre-registered first responders.
Officials say antibody test sites will formally open to the public in the coming weeks.
Appointments are required.
