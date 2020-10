Coronavirus News: Hot spot COVID positivity rates down in NY, Cuomo says

The test positivity rate in the “Red Zone” focus areas is 3.70%.



The statewide positivity rate excluding Red Zones is 1.05%.



We are taking strong action to respond to these outbreaks and to stop the spread. Mask Up, New York. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 12, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Kemberly Richardson has the latest on an arrest of a local activist that is sparking outrage from a Jewish community amidst COVID restrictions in New York City.

EMBED >More News Videos The first day of random testing in NYC schools revealed only one positive case of COVID-19.

EMBED >More News Videos Josh Einiger has the latest in the ongoing protests and backlash caused by New York's new COVID restrictions.

EMBED >More News Videos Stay-at-home fatigue is igniting a new battle in New York City as protesters in Brooklyn once again defied a city order and cut the locks off of playgrounds in their neighborhood.

EMBED >More News Videos The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo says the positivity rate of COVID cases in New York's hot spot zones are beginning to decline.The cases in those hot spots now stand at 3.7 percent, and the state's positivity rate without those hot spots is just over one percent.Nevertheless, some Orthodox Jewish activists say they'll continue to fight state-mandated restrictions in the cluster areas.More crowds in gathered in Borough Park, Brooklyn over the weekend, despite the governor's order banning large gatherings and requiring masks be work in public.COVID has spiked there, Cuomo says, because many in the Hasidic community have refused to wear masks or socially distance.Still, Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio says the numbers are beginning to trend in the right direction, and right now we're in a critical week."If we buckle down and people really listen to the guidance of the face mask, the social distancing - and we'll be out there in force over these next days to make sure everyone's gotten that message - this could be a crucial week in turning us back on that course," de Blasio said.The mayor also announced random testing results from 56 schools that happened on Friday.Of 1751 tests, he said, just one came back positive.Regarding the city's hot spots, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams called for more precision in enforcement, so as to not punish the large parts of the community that are following public health guidelines.The city tweeted that it issued 62 summonses from Friday to Sunday, totaling more than $150,000 in fines. Of those summonses, five were to non-compliant religious congregations.Houses of worship in the red zone are limited to gatherings of 10 people.You can find your zone at NYC.gov/covidzone Over the weekend, A federal judge shot down a lawsuit brought by the Brooklyn Diocese, accusing the state of infringing on its rights."Several religious communities have said, they don't want to comply with the rules. I understand it, that's what I say is an unfortunate situation. We want to have religious ceremonies, I understand. Do you want people to die is my question," Cuomo said.