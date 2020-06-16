Frustration over closed parks causes protesters to cut locks to Brooklyn playground

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6249489" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Frustration over closed parks led protesters in Brooklyn to cut the locks from a local playground on Monday.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Frustration over closed parks led protesters in Brooklyn to cut the locks from a local playground on Monday.A rally was held by members of the Orthodox Jewish community at 5 p.m. on Monday, outside Middleton Playground in Williamsburg, in an effort to call upon New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to open the gates and allow children to play.Video shows protesters use a bolt cutter to open the lock to the gate and enter the playground.Assembly Member Joseph Lentol, who held the rally, issued the following statement:"When attending today's rally, I said I believe that the playground should be open and said so very strongly. While I did not see the locks being cut, I understand the frustration which would lead that to happening. Our families do not feel that they are being heard. I see this rally as a peaceful message, with the clipping of the locks as a strong signal that the families are unhappy and fed up. They want activities for their children and they want to be heard. The city must come up with a better plan than cutting off access to playgrounds entirely," Lento said.The NYC Parks Department says just like all the playgrounds in the city, Middleton is currently closed.They say the playground has been broken into at least 25 times in recent weeks.Due to the repeated breaches, the Parks Department says they welded one of the four entrances shut on Monday morning as a short term fix.They later unwelded the entrance and replaced it with locks and chains.So far there has been no response from the mayor or the NYPD on the incident.