Coronavirus News: How Manhattan street corner erupts into outdoor dance party at 7 p.m.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- A street corner in Murray Hill has been erupting into an outdoor dance party on most nights at 7 p.m. all because of a neighbor.Mathias Jorge has been blasting upbeat music from his fourth-floor window for several minutes after the nightly applause for frontline workers.In non-pandemic times, the Uruguay native works in nightlife.Many who have gathered on the corner of 38th Street and 2nd Ave to enjoy the music are healthcare workers.Most people seem to love what Mathias is doing, but he says he stopped playing music every single night over concerns that too many people were gathering.He also has one neighbor who keeps calling the police.