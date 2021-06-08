coronavirus new jersey

In-person learning resumes at Paterson schools after controversy

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
EMBED <>More Videos

Paterson schools resume in-person learning

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- This morning the superintendent will be greeting students at the Dale Street School in Paterson, welcoming them back with just two weeks left in the school year.

It comes as teachers continue to complain about poor conditions at schools in the district.

New pictures from the Paterson teachers' union show rundown classrooms, filth and roaches.

Teachers posted similar pictures last week as well.

ALSO READ: Disturbing videos highlight teachers' concerns over in-person learning in Paterson
EMBED More News Videos

Some school districts in New Jersey are still fully remote, including Paterson. And teachers there are in no rush to go back after they toured a building on Tuesday.



The superintendent says the district spent $20 million fixing ventilation and cleaning.

Today some special education and ESL students are returning to classrooms.

Most students won't return until September.

Meanwhile the CDC has reiterated that kids should continue wearing masks indoors.



But there could be an exception in cases of extreme heat.

"The state's in-school masking requirements include exceptions for extreme heat," said Governor Phil Murphy. "School officials are empowered to relax masking among students and staff in their buildings in extreme weather conditions, and we hope they will make the right calls for their educational communities."

But the CDC says young people do not need to wear masks outside.

ALSO READ | More than 100 cats and kittens rescued from home in New Jersey
EMBED More News Videos

St. Hubert's animal control officers discovered dozens of felines living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseypassaic countypatersonmedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseyschoolsnew jersey newsteachers
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: Stony Brook set to begin Pfizer vaccine trial in kids
COVID Updates: 41% fully vaccinated in US, but rate of daily shots slows
COVID Updates: Cuomo announces new record-low COVID positivity in NY
COVID Updates: Hawaii sets vaccine thresholds for lifting travel quarantine
TOP STORIES
Retired NYPD officer fatally shot in torso during dispute in NYC
Widespread outage brings down websites worldwide
9-month-old NYC girl returned unharmed, Amber Alert cancelled
Former New York Giants head coach Jim Fassel dies at 71
AccuWeather Alert: PM thunderstorms
Lightning strike knocks out power, damages home
COVID Updates: Stony Brook set to begin Pfizer vaccine trial in kids
Show More
MTA bus crashes into building
NJ high school student dead, another wounded after shooting at field
The Countdown: NYC mayoral race, Harris' message to migrants, Trump's comeback
Investigation launched after NYC Law Department hacked
With days left until early voting begins, endorsements for mayor hit high gear
More TOP STORIES News