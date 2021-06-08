In-person learning resumes at Paterson schools after controversy

It comes as teachers continue to complain about poor conditions at schools in the district.
New pictures from the Paterson teachers' union show rundown classrooms, filth and roaches.
Teachers posted similar pictures last week as well.
ALSO READ: Disturbing videos highlight teachers' concerns over in-person learning in Paterson
The superintendent says the district spent $20 million fixing ventilation and cleaning.
Today some special education and ESL students are returning to classrooms.
Most students won't return until September.
Meanwhile the CDC has reiterated that kids should continue wearing masks indoors.
But there could be an exception in cases of extreme heat.
"The state's in-school masking requirements include exceptions for extreme heat," said Governor Phil Murphy. "School officials are empowered to relax masking among students and staff in their buildings in extreme weather conditions, and we hope they will make the right calls for their educational communities."
But the CDC says young people do not need to wear masks outside.
ALSO READ | More than 100 cats and kittens rescued from home in New Jersey
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question