In-person learning resumes at Paterson schools after controversy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10732330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some school districts in New Jersey are still fully remote, including Paterson. And teachers there are in no rush to go back after they toured a building on Tuesday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10743652" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> St. Hubert's animal control officers discovered dozens of felines living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- This morning the superintendent will be greeting students at the Dale Street School in Paterson, welcoming them back with just two weeks left in the school year.It comes as teachers continue to complain about poor conditions at schools in the district.New pictures from the Paterson teachers' union show rundown classrooms, filth and roaches.Teachers posted similar pictures last week as well.The superintendent says the district spent $20 million fixing ventilation and cleaning.Today some special education and ESL students are returning to classrooms.Most students won't return until September.Meanwhile the CDC has reiterated that kids should continue wearing masks indoors.But there could be an exception in cases of extreme heat."The state's in-school masking requirements include exceptions for extreme heat," said Governor Phil Murphy. "School officials are empowered to relax masking among students and staff in their buildings in extreme weather conditions, and we hope they will make the right calls for their educational communities."But the CDC says young people do not need to wear masks outside.