Reopen NY: Iona College welcomes students back to classrooms for in-person learning

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Iona College welcomed students back to in-person classes Monday after a week of remote learning.The private Catholic college in New Rochelle was one of the first to close its doors and send students home when the coronavirus pandemic began, and now -- five months later -- it is one of the first colleges to put students back in the classroom, albeit in hybrid form.The resumption of classes comes with a long list of protocols, including hand washing, mask requirements, social distancing, enhanced cleaning, a 50% capacity restriction on dorms, and increased testing. Additionally, all fall sports have been canceled or postponed.Students can expect to be tested at least three times this semester, and they were also asked to take a pledge to follow the new rules."Iona College is taking every precaution to ensure the health, safety and continued academic success of our entire community," officials said on the school website. "We know that new facts will continue to surface, and that vigilance is paramount. We are closely monitoring all information and have prepared a comprehensive operational plan to help guide us through the upcoming academic year."Iona conducted the first week of undergraduate and graduate classes online only starting Monday, August 10, to give every student a chance to submit their negative COVID test results.The earlier start advances the semester by three weeks to minimize student travel, and students will not return after the Thanksgiving break as the next semester won't begin until 2021.Additionally, Labor Day, Columbus Day and Veterans Day will be considered non-holidays and classes will be held on those days.All fall classes will be held in a mixed-mode method with synchronous learning both in person and online, with the exception of classes already designated as distance learning, meaning the instructor will teach students who are learning in person and those who are learning remotely at the same scheduled time.The class will meet on campus in a room outfitted with technology that allows students who cannot be present in the classroom to still be able to fully participate in the class online.