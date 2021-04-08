reopen ny

Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply glitch causes concern in Tri-State

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

J & J supply glitch sparks concern

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a bump in the road in the Race to Vaccinate, and concern about how that will impact the Tri-State region.

The federal government will ship fewer Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses to the New York City area and across the country next week due to production issues.

The CDC says there will be less than 800,000 Johnson and Johnson shots allocated next week, an 85% drop.

That's compared to 4.95 million this week.

ALSO READ | No COVID vaccine appointment necessary for some New Yorkers at these 25 locations
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has more on the increasing vaccination efforts in New York.



While the federal government hasn't said exactly why, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and other governors are speculating that a mix up of ingredients at a Baltimore plant which ruined 15 million doses might be to blame.

"We have pretty clear visibility that the Johnson & Johnson supply that went up so dramatically this week is going to be down for at least the next couple weeks," said Gov. Murphy. "There are available appointments now. They are probably not going be available next week."

Federal officials have said the mix-up at the plant is not going to impact doses.



Still, the federal government is alerting states, as officials try to manage appointments based on their expect supply of doses.

This supply glitch comes as every American will qualify to be vaccinated in the coming weeks.

Johnson & Johnson has promised that it will still deliver on the promised supply by the end of May.

ALSO READ | NYC's beaches and pools will open on time; COVID Aftercare plan announced
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City's public beaches and pools would open on time this spring and summer.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyorange countynassau countysuffolk countynew york cityback to schoolmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomotheater
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
COVID Updates: UK rolls out Moderna vaccine
NYC's beaches and pools will open on time; COVID Aftercare plan announced
Residents ages 16+ now eligible for COVID vaccine in New York
COVID Updates: Rise in cases due to variants and young people, CDC says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy killed, 7 others hurt, including 3 children, in house fire
Frantic search for boy with autism ends with joyful reunion
Asian woman grabbed, hair pulled in random NYC attack
2 women found dead in popular New Jersey restaurant
AccuWeather: Best bet for sunshine
Champion swimmer rescues boy, gets support for mom battling MS
Shaq pays off man's engagement ring debt
Show More
Tourist from Kansas City shot in NYC, suspect in custody
NJ man arrested for allegedly attacking officers during Capitol riot
Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says
Tiger Woods was driving almost 90 mph when he crashed SUV
NJ blames bacteria for dead fish washing ashore in rivers, bays
More TOP STORIES News