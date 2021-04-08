Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply glitch causes concern in Tri-State

The federal government will ship fewer Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses to the New York City area and across the country next week due to production issues.
The CDC says there will be less than 800,000 Johnson and Johnson shots allocated next week, an 85% drop.
That's compared to 4.95 million this week.
ALSO READ | No COVID vaccine appointment necessary for some New Yorkers at these 25 locations
While the federal government hasn't said exactly why, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and other governors are speculating that a mix up of ingredients at a Baltimore plant which ruined 15 million doses might be to blame.
"We have pretty clear visibility that the Johnson & Johnson supply that went up so dramatically this week is going to be down for at least the next couple weeks," said Gov. Murphy. "There are available appointments now. They are probably not going be available next week."
Federal officials have said the mix-up at the plant is not going to impact doses.
Still, the federal government is alerting states, as officials try to manage appointments based on their expect supply of doses.
This supply glitch comes as every American will qualify to be vaccinated in the coming weeks.
Johnson & Johnson has promised that it will still deliver on the promised supply by the end of May.
ALSO READ | NYC's beaches and pools will open on time; COVID Aftercare plan announced
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: