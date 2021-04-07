reopen ny

NYC's beaches and pools will open on time; COVID Aftercare plan announced

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City's public beaches and pools would open on time this spring and summer.

The city's eight beaches will be open for Memorial Day weekend starting Saturday, May 29.

New York City's public pools will open the first day of summer vacation for public school students on June 26.

Meantime, the vaccination effort is ramping up throughout the city.

New York City's mobile vaccination bus arrived in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Wednesday morning.

The mobile vaccine bus plans aims to vaccinate 200 people a day, focusing first on vaccinating restaurant and delivery workers.

The bus is located at 7th Avenue between 53rd and 54th Streets.

Executive Director of NYC Test & Trace Corps and Senior Vice President for Ambulatory Care and Population Health at NYC Health + Hospitals Dr. Ted Long was on hand for the first day of mobile vaccinations.

In addition, Mayor de Blasio announced several more pop up vaccine sites throughout all five boroughs.

To help care for residents who struggle with the after effects of the virus, the city announced the NYC Aftercare initiative which is being run by the Test and Trace Corps.

"It's estimated that at least 10% of individuals who have been infected with COVID-19 will go on to develop long COVID," Dr. Amanda Johnson, of the Test and Trace Corps said.

"We're going to be there with our fellow New Yorkers for as long as it takes," Mayor de Blasio said.
