Coronavirus News: Jersey City opens COVID-19 testing to all residents

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Jersey City is taking a huge step forward in vowing to test all residents, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, for COVID-19.Mayor Steven Fulop announced the increased efforts on Thursday, which hopes to provide expanded testing opportunities to all Jersey City residents."Absent a vaccine or treatment, testing is currently one of the few proven effective ways to slow and track the spread of this virus, which is why we've taken the initiative to be aggressive in our approach to protect our residents," Mayor Fulop said.The goal is that these efforts will allow the city to get a better handle on the state of its residents and get back to business.In addition, for the first time mobile testing will be brought directly to some of the most vulnerable residents in senior living housing and public housing.The mayor also announced the next steps of the city's plan which includes providing antibody testing to further public health and safety efforts."We want to extend testing to as many people as possible, and adding antibody testing will really bolster the expansive health and safety efforts we've put in place since day one," Director of Health and Human Services Stacey Flanagan said.Appointment-based testing will open to all Jersey City residents beginning next week.Anyone requesting a test can call the COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 201-547-5535 seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.