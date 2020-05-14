Coronavirus News: Jersey Shore to open for Memorial Day weekend

Social distancing guidelines will remain in place.
BREAKING: The Jersey Shore will be open in time for Memorial Day Weekend, with social distancing guidelines in place. The Shore is central to our Jersey identity and we want to ensure that families can safely enjoy it this summer. pic.twitter.com/BojwAZKih5— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 14, 2020
Beaches can open on Friday, May 22, though crowds will be limited, Murphy said.
Boardwalk restaurants must be takeout and delivery only and amusement park rides, games and playgrounds must stay closed.
It's highly recommended that visitors wear a face covering, Murphy said.
New Jersey has over 142,000 diagnosed cases of the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, Murphy announced the reopening of some non- essential businesses across the state.
